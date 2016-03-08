Figo: 'Totti deserved the Ballon d'Or'

Francesco Totti and Luis Figo held a press conference in Rome ahead of June's event called 'La notte del Re'. "I admire Totti for what he did in the world of football", the former Real Madrid and Barcelona star said. "It's always a pleasure to come back to Rome, especially because it's for charity. For what he did, he would have deserved the Ballon d'Or".

TOTTI - "The only club I could have joined is Real Madrid, Figo conquered the Ballon d'Or on the pitch", the former Roma star said.
 

