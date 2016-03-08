Figo urges Inter to snub Conte and bring back Mourinho
10 April at 14:44
Former Portugal and Inter star Luis Figo recently gave his opinion on José Mourinho future and the possibility that he might return to the Inter bench, speaking at the presentation of the 'La Notte dei Re' event.
"Back to Inter" "As a former Nerazzurri footballer I'd recommend returning to Inter but it's a personal decision that depends on various opportunities."
The future of José Mourinho, who has been without a team since last December when he was sacked from Manchester United, remains uncertain. A possible return to Inter is always on the cards, as the coach has many memories and friends from his time in Milan.
There has also however been the talk of a possible move to Roma for the 'Special One' but there are so many obstacles regarding the move with Bayern Munich a more likely destination.
What is certain is that for the Inter is that Mourinho represents the only alternative to Antonio Conte, who appears to have been chosen by Marotta for the succession of Luciano Spalletti.
