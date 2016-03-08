Figo: 'When I signed for Inter, I was looking for happiness'

28 March at 21:45
Former Inter Milan man Luis Figo has spoken in an interview with Spanish newspaper Marca in which he revealed more about his move to Inter.

"When you make a choice you always think that it will be the best. I was looking for recognition and I tried to improve in every aspect: on an economic level, of prestige and titles.

"Inter? When I signed for the Nerazzurri I was simply looking for happiness in football."

