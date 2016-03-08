Filippo Galli: 'Giampaolo will be the right choice for AC Milan'
08 June at 14:55Former AC Milan head of youth Filippo Galli has said that Marco Giampaolo will be the right choice for AC Milan as the club's next manager.
Rino Gattuso has already left the rossoneri and the club is now looking for a new manager, with Marco Giampaolo said to be close to a move to the San Siro this summer.
And Galli has praised the choice in an interview with Sportmediaset. He said: "I think it is the right choice. Giampaolo has been able to work with young people, he did Sampdoria well. This seems to be the trend. "I think Milan is a good choice. Company? Elliott wants a sustainable company, so I don't think there will be big investments on the market. Donnarumma? He is an attractive player for other clubs, but also for Milan itself, given the capital gains it can generate. Boban? Heavy choice, because he has weight and skills to do well. "
Go to comments