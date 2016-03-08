Filippo Inzaghi appointed as new Bologna manager
13 June at 16:30Bologna have replaced Roberto Donadoni and have appointed Filippo Inzaghi as their new coach. He has signed a two year contract at Bologna.
A statement on Bologna’s official website read, ““Bologna FC 1909 announces that Filippo Inzaghi has been entrusted with the technical guidance of the first team, he has signed a contract until 30 June 2022. The presentation of the new Coach is scheduled for 11am in the Press room of Stadio Dall’Ara.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE SERIE A NEWS
Go to comments