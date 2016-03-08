Bologna have replaced Roberto Donadoni and have appointed Filippo Inzaghi as their new coach. He has signed a two year contract at Bologna.A statement on Bologna’s official website read, ““Bologna FC 1909 announces that Filippo Inzaghi has been entrusted with the technical guidance of the first team, he has signed a contract until 30 June 2022. The presentation of the new Coach is scheduled for 11am in the Press room of Stadio Dall’Ara.”