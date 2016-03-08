CLICK HERE TO READ SERIE A NEWS

Filippo Inzaghi was appointed as Bologna manager and he wants his first Serie A match against Lazio, which is managed by his brother Simone.“This year I’ll be calm, above all when I play against my brother. He and I talk seven or eight times a day, we only talk about football and tactics, what we see in the week before a game, especially deal balls.“I’ll have to tell him some lies, but he’s very sly. I hope for Bologna-Lazio straight away, hopefully they use heated balls! I can only learn from my brother. Then I’ll find [Carlo] Ancelotti, [Gennaro] Gattuso… there will be good memories.”