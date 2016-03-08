Filippo Inzaghi provides update on future amid Bologna links
10 June at 21:30In an interview with Sky Sport, after his side were knocked out of the Serie A playoffs, Inzaghi commented on his future, among other things.
"I wanted to compete in Serie A with these guys. Venice has given me so much, believing in me and in my staff. Tomorrow, I have an appointment with the club. Together, we'll decide whether to continue this adventure after two fantastic years."
