Final decision on future of San Siro due next month

The end of San Siro edges nearer as Inter President Zhang Jindong looks to accelerate the project to build a new stadium. The stadium is the number one priority for Suning who does not want to wait any longer because it considers the revenues earned from the stadium to be fundamental.



The meetings between Inter and Milan have long been on the agenda, the two Milanese clubs have been confronting each other for some time thanks to the help of consultants who have worked on both projects, that of modernizing the Meazza and that of the construction of a new stadium. The two clubs now have enough numbers in their hands for the final choice and according to the latest rumours, the meeting at the at end of the month will be decisive.



By the end of March or start of April, Inter and Milan will go together to present the projects and communicate the final decision. Zhang would prefer to stay at the Meazza, but the technical opinion of the experts on the subject seems to lean towards the construction of a new stadium from scratch (this is also the solution appreciated by the Rossoneri). Soon Inter and Milan will have a new stadium.



