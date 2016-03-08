Final humiliation could send Marcelo to Juve

Juventus target Marcelo humiliated by Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari by giving him a four minutes cameo in their 4 - 1 victory over Valladolid. Once again starting at left back of Los Blancos was Sergio Reguilón, the youngster has stolen Marcelo's the starting spot this season. Then on the 89 minute with the scoreline 4-1, he decided to send the Brazilian on the pitch. In addition, yesterday, rumors emerged about an alleged quarrel between Marcelo and Sergio Ramos at training session in Valdebebas. If reports are true and Juventus could bring the Brazilian to Turin if the price is right.





