Premier League live: Liverpool and Chelsea chase top four finish

Today marks the final day of Premier League football and all matches will be played simultaneously.



Liverpool host Brighton who have secured safety. The Reds need to win to clinch a top-four finish and a spot in the Champions League.



Chelsea are away to Newcastle and will be hoping for a Liverpool slip up in their quest to finish in fourth place.



Swansea host Stoke City . Stoke are already relegated and Swansea likely so. They will need a win plus a Southampton loss and have to make up a 9 goal differential.



Tottenham will be looking to win at home to end the season and finish in third as they host Leicester City.



West Ham narrowly secured salvation and they host Everton who can do no better than their current position of 8th.



Southampton are sitting just above the drop zone and they host champions Manchester City.



Manchester United have already wrapped up a second-place finish and they host mid-table Watford.



West Brom are another club who will be leaving the Premier League after this season and they finish up with a trip to 11th-place Crystal Palace.



Huddersfield have managed to stay up after one season in the Prem and they host Arsenal who will finish in 6th regardless of results.



Burnley have had a fine season for a club of their size (7th place) and they cap off the season by hosting Bournemouth who are knotted on points with three other teams in the middle of the table.

