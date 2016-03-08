Finland, Kauko: 'We should get at least one goal against Italy...'
07 September at 21:35Finland's Joni Kauko spoke to TMW about Italy, here is what he had to say: 'We have to defend well since we know that we will eventually get scoring chances. We have been doing well of late and we usually find ways to score goals so I am not too concerned about this. We are confident in our abilities and we have to keep going like this. Draw? We want to win...'. More to come...
