Finland, Kauko: 'We should get at least one goal against Italy...'

07 September at 21:35
Finland's Joni Kauko spoke to TMW about Italy, here is what he had to say: 'We have to defend well since we know that we will eventually get scoring chances. We have been doing well of late and we usually find ways to score goals so I am not too concerned about this. We are confident in our abilities and we have to keep going like this. Draw? We want to win...'. More to come...

