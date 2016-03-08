Fiorentina 1-0 Perugia in friendly, Ribery and Dalbert featured in victory

Fiorentina hosted Perugia in a friendly match today at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, to gain fitness in a few of the new signings and to practice the mechanisms that coach Vincenzo Montella is working on, after two disappointing games for la Viola. The team that played today against Perugia is a distant relative of the one that will start next Saturday against Juventus, given that the majority of the team are involved with their respective national teams. However, both Franck Ribery and Dalbert played in order to reach a certain level of fitness to start for the Tuscan side.The first half was fairly unimpressive for Fiorentina, with only a few positives to note. The two wings, occupied by Ribery and Spanish teenager Tòfol Montiel were both something to keep an eye on, with the young Spaniard scoring the only goal of the game. The biggest negative of the first half was the injury to Marco Benassi, who was forced to leave the pitch prematurely.The second half was more of a cause for concern for Montella, whose side failed to produce anything of note and failed to add to their lead. However, overall it was a good test for Montella with his underpowered squad and help some of the less featured players gain more minutes in a violet shirt.Apollo Heyes