According to the latest reports from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina are on the verge of completing the signing of young French goalkeeper Alban Lafont.Lafont, 19, currently plays for Toulouse and the French U20 team; and is largely considered to be one of the future greats. Lafont has been a reported target of both Arsenal and Liverpool before, yet he has said yes to the Viola – as the Florence side look to replace Marco Sportiello.Sportiello, 26, spent the 2half of the 17/18 season on loan at Fiorentina from Atalanta, but is set to head back to the Bergamo side officially tomorrow. Fiorentina have made a brilliant purchase in Lafont and it is thought that he has set the Italian club back just €8.5 million.The contract is reportedly 5-years long and Fiorentina will likely only part with their goalkeeper in the future when a huge bid comes in from a top club.