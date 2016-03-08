Mario Pasalic could be due a return to Serie A,

According to Sport Mediaset, the former Milan loanee could be back in his old stomping ground, where he netted five goals in the 2016-2017 season. He did show some limits in ball retention, but was a promising addition nonetheless.

Yet the 23-year-old, who has netted four Russian Premier League goals with Spartak Moscow this season, is being linked to Fiorentina and Atalanta. The former have been especially good at finding bargains since the return of Pantaleo Corvino.

Pasalic has a deal with Chelsea until 2021, and has been repeatedly sent on loan.

Reports over the last few days made it look like the Viola were all over Pasalic, but it appears that Atalanta have snuck into the race.

Who will end up nabbing the talented Croatian, who was signed for only €3 million by Chelsea a few years ago?