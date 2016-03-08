Fiorentina and Leicester battle for Arsenal and Milan target
15 July at 12:45Dennis Praet seems to be on his way out of Sampdoria. The Belgian midfielder was a key part of Marco Giampaolo's set-up in Genoa but, with the coach having left to join AC Milan, it has appeared that some of the team's best players have their hearts set on departures too.
Danish centre-back Joachim Andersen has already left the club to join Ligue 1 side Lyon, whilst a number of other players are similarly being linked with moves away. However, Praet is a gem that the side would like to keep ahold of.
It will not be easy. The Genoan side have already had to fend off the likes of AC Milan and Arsenal so far this summer but, now, Leicester City and Fiorentina are coming in all guns blazing for the Belgian. Additionally, La Liga side Valencia are also keen on Praet and it will take a lot for Sampdoria to hang on to the vital midfielder.
He will not come cheap though, with Sampdoria valuing the midfielder at 25 million euros and, therefore, any interested party has to be certain that he is the one that they want before making a move, otherwise the risk may backfire.
