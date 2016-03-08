Fiorentina and Montella, end in sight after Roma debacle
21 December at 10:20Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are looking set to part ways with manager Vincenzo Montella after the team’s recent 4-1 defeat against AS Roma on Friday night, that too while playing at home.
The result left La Viola as low as 14th on the league table after managing to gather just 17 points from first 17 league games and as things stand, they are just four points clear of 18th-placed Brescia who also have a game in hand.
Those numbers were never going to be enough for Montella to keep his job at the Artemio Franchi Stadium and it is looking quite evident that there will be a new man in charge of the club’s first team when they will arrive after the much-needed winter break.
It is believed that the Viola’s hierarchy are currently evaluating number of names for the soon-to-be vacant position.
It seems that former Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti is the favourite amongst fans and the club’s top-tier management but the 60-year-old’s matters with his former club can prove to be a stumbling block.
Other candidates which are under consideration include two former Genoa managers Cesare Prandelli, Davide Ballardini and former Italy U21 coach Luigi Di Biagio.
Iacopo Nathan
