Fiorentina, Antognoni: 'Castrovilli my heir? If Montella says so...'
16 September at 13:45Fiorentina Technical Director Giancarlo Antognoni commented about the comparisons made between him and Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli to Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
“Castrovilli my heir? If Montella says so... I just add that he's a modern player, who has an excellent technical game and is able to do both the containing and the proactive phases. He just has to try to score more goals..."
22-year-old Castrovilli is a product of Fiorentina’s youth academy after joining from Bari in 2017. The Italian midfielder spent two seasons on loan with Cremonese, where he made 55 appearances.
The player impressed Viola coach Vincenzo Montella in Fiorentina’s pre-season preparations and has played almost every available minute for the Tuscan side in the league so far this season, providing one assist in his first three games for the club.
Apollo Heyes
