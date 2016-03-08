Fiorentina are looking at Lille right-back Celik

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina have set their sights on two players to target in the summer. The first is Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague who they have been following for a while.

The second player they have been linked with is that of Zeki Celik the Lille right-back. The Turkish defender has been a revelation for the French side, since joining from Turkish second division side Istanbulspor last summer. Fiorentina will be aware of Lille’s financial difficulties and they know they may be forced into selling players in the summer to balance to books, and the Viola will be hoping they can sign the Turkish international for a cut-price fee.