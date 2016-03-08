Fiorentina are looking at Lille right-back Celik

18 March at 13:00

According to the Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina have set their sights on two players to target in the summer. The first is Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague who they have been following for a while. 

The second player they have been linked with is that of Zeki Celik the Lille right-back. The Turkish defender has been a revelation for the French side, since joining from Turkish second division side Istanbulspor last summer. Fiorentina will be aware of Lille’s financial difficulties and they know they may be forced into selling players in the summer to balance to books, and the Viola will be hoping they can sign the Turkish international for a cut-price fee. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.