Fiorentina are interested in signing Stanislav Lobotka too,

The defensive midfielder played 38 league games for Celta Vigo last season without scoring, but established himself as a pillar of the Galician side’s midfield.

He is also wanted by Napoli, and Partenopei fans were thrilled when the 24-year-old Slovakian international handed in a transfer request.

"He decided that he wants to leave,” Celta explained in a release. “There are some offers on the table so let's see..."

He has a €35 million release clause and, as Le 10 Sport confirm, he is liked by PSG, while Napoli have already bidded for him.

Fiorentina have, however, already contacted Celta to scout the terrain and get an impression.

The Viola have lost Milan Badelj, who declared back in March that he wouldn’t sign a new deal with the Tuscan side. Could Lobotka be the man to replace the Croatian international?