Fiorentina, bad news for Chiesa ahead of tomorrow's league clash against Roma
19 December at 15:00Fiorentina’s medical staff are worried about the physical condition of club starlet Federico Chiesa and there are now doubts he will be fit in time for tomorrow evening’s league clash against Roma, according to a report from Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 22-year-old Italian forward is still suffering from an ankle and foot injury suffered in the Viola’s 1-1 draw against Inter last weekend, which forced him off the pitch in the 59th minute. The medical staff are still continuing their rehabilitation work with him, but there are now real doubts that he’ll be fight enough to face the Giallorossi tomorrow. The club will make their final decision later today.
If Chiesa doesn’t line-up for Fiorentina tomorrow it’ll be a real loss for the struggling Fiorentina, who are currently 14th in the league. The club are only four points ahead of Brescia, who are 18th.
Apollo Heyes
