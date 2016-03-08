Fiorentina, Barone: 'Stop talking about Chiesa, he will stay!'

05 August at 20:45
​Joe Barone, the right-hand man of Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso, spoke at the presentation of Milan Badelj, hitting back at the reporters for asking about Chiesa.
 
"Sorry for the delay, but for great players, there is always a wait. Today is an important day in the growth of Fiorentina. I'm happy because after one and a half month, we have brought back Badelj.
 
"Every day the market offers new opportunities that didn't exist the day before. Chiesa to Juventus? Saturday night, after the game, Federico came to me and said that he wasn't offside on a goal he scored.
 
"He is one of our players. He will play alongside Milan next season, so there is no need to keep asking these questions about him anymore," he concluded.
 
The winger had been heavily linked with Juventus a few weeks back, but the interest has since cooled as the operation looks increasingly difficult.

