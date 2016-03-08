Fiorentina, Barone: 'There is no date for Chiesa contract renewal meeting'
11 September at 10:45Joe Barone, a member of the board of directors of Fiorentina, gave an interview to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com yesterday about Federico Chiesa and any interest from Juventus in the 21-year-old.
Chiesa is a product of Fiorentina’s youth academy and son of former striker Enrico Chiesa, who played for Fiorentina, Parma and Sampdoria amongst others.
The 21-year-old winger had a long summer filled with rumours and speculation about his future, but in the end remained with la Viola after believing in new owner Rocco Commisso’s project with the Tuscan club.
Barone didn’t seem worried about the future of Chiesa.
"Renewal? There is no date. The season is long. Juve? No official request has arrived".
Apollo Heyes
