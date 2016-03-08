Fiorentina bid for Sporting's Raphinha; the details
23 August at 10:00According to what has been reported by Sky Sport last night, Fiorentina have launched a bid for Sporting Lisbon winger Raphinha, who they wish to add to their ranks after already completing the free signing of French forward Franck Ribery after his contract expired with Bayern Munich.
The deal for Raphinha has seen Fiorentina offer Sporting a 3 million euro loan with an obligation to buy at 13 million euros, for a 16 million total. However, Sporting are not budging on their demands, the Portuguese side requesting 25 million euro.
