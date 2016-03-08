Fiorentina boss Montella wants Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia

22 June at 12:45
According to what has been reported the Corriere dello Sport this morning, Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Montella has asked the board to sign AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia.

Biglia has slipped out of favour for the Rossoneri over the past year, losing his starting place in the squad despite the fact that Milan still owe payments to Lazio for the player. The move never really worked out as well as expected and now Montella wants to bring the experienced Argentine to Florence.

