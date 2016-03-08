Fiorentina boss praises Ribery; discusses aims

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has spoken on Rai Radio 1 about Fiorentina's current place, after a strong summer and decent start to the Serie A season:



'​Result Inter-Juve? 1-1 is fine by me. I am very happy with the victory against Milan, we wanted to. I knew that for the work done by Barone, Pradè and Montella would have seen the results.



'Negotiations with Milan? In the last 10 years people have contacted me to buy many clubs, but in the end it was Fiorentina and I am Florentine.



'Ribery? We all envy him now, he was a big deal. I didn't think a 36-year-old boy would do so well.



'Objective Champions League? It is the first year and I don't know where we will finish, we want to improve on last year and grow slowly.'