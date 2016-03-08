Fiorentina, Cassano: 'Montella one of few who still makes the team play football'
26 September at 15:30Antonio Cassano, former striker for Milan, Inter, Roma and Real Madrid, spoke on Italian talk show Tiki Taka via Calciomercato.com last night defending Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella.
“Montella is one of the few Italian coaches who still makes the team play football. The others talk a lot and do little. They've massacred him in recent years. It's true, he did badly, but Vincenzo is the only coach with personality who makes the teams play.”
Montella’s Fiorentina are currently 15th in the league following an incredibly poor start to the season, with only one win in their opening five games of the championship against Sampdoria last night, with the club looking lost under the Italian.
Despite keeping star forward Federico Chiesa and strengthening the team with experienced forward Franck Ribery, la Viola have started the season in poor form, similar to the form that saw them finish 16th last season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments