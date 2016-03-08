Fiorentina, Castrovilli: 'As a fan, I felt bad scoring against Milan'
10 October at 20:00Following a great start to the season, Gaetano Castrovilli has renewed his contract with Fiorentina, which was announced during the press conference earlier today. Of course, the attacking midfielder was asked about his first goal in Serie A which came at the San Siro.
Unfortunately for the player, as he explains, he was an AC Milan fan as a kid and scoring a goal against the Rossoneri gave him mixed emotions. La Viola ended up winning by three goals to one, and Castrovilli sdored their second of the night.
"As a child, I was a big fan of Milan and maybe I was a little disappointed. I was still a little excited after scoring because doing so in that stadium is incredible for every player. Who inspired me? Kakà and Ronaldinho," he stated (via Calciomercato.com).
Even though Montella's side lacked a bit of luck at the start of the season, they have managed to pick themselves up as of late, having won their last three games. Furthermore, they managed a draw at home against Juve, which displayed their strength.
Milan, on the other hand, are two points behind the Tuscan side. For Castrovilli, in other words, the first goal in Serie A was bitter-sweet.
