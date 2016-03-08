Fiorentina, Castrovilli working towards contract renewal
30 September at 22:30Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli’s agents are negotiating with la Viola to extend his contract, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old Italian has quickly become one of Fiorentina’s star players due to his impressive performances so far this season, including against big clubs like Juventus and Milan.
Castrovilli’s contract with Fiorentina currently expires in 2021, although he is keen to sign a contract renewal tying him to the club for the near future. The player scored a goal against Milan last night in Fiorentina’s second victory of the season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments