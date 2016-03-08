Fiorentina-Cheivo: confirmed line-ups
26 August at 20:00Fiorentina kick off their season at home to Chievo Verona, after their first game, scheduled to be against Sampdoria, was postponed due to the tragic bridge collapse in Genoa. Chievo were unlucky to be defeated 3-2 by Juventus last weekend, having come back from behind to lead the game 2-1 – before Juventus took their revenge and won the match.
In the last five games between these two teams, Fiorentina have emerged victorious 4 times, losing just once.
Line-ups:
Fiorenina: Lafont, Milenkovic, Hugo, Pezzella, Biraghi, Fernandes Edimilson, Benassi, Gerson, Chiesa, Eysseric, Simeone
Chievo: Seculin, Rigoni, Radovanovic, Stepinski, Rossettini, Giaccherini, Birsa, DePaoli, Cacciatore, Tomovic, Hetema
