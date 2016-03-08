Fiorentina, Chiesa refuses to rule out Juve move

23 July at 23:00
​Federico Chiesa refused to rule out a move to Juventus in an interview with CNBC, while Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso was standing right next to him.

"Currently, I think about training and getting back in shape, then I will have a chat with the club, but there are no issues. "Without issues, as Commisso said, we will talk about it as a family and we will deal with all the relevant matters.

"If I have already made a decision? No, the decisions are postponed. For now, I only think about getting back in shape," he concluded.

The relationship between Chiesa and the club has certainly been better, as the youngster wants to join Juventus this summer. The management, however, is unwilling to let him go, which is why the day in New York was very tense.

