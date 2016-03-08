Fiorentina, Chiesa taking time to decide future
18 October at 19:00Italian Serie A side Fiorentina’s highly-rated winger Federico Chiesa is taking time to decide his future with the club.
The 21-year-old is one of the hottest property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from both within and outside of the country.
Chiesa’s current contract with La Viola is set to expire in the summer of 2022 but the club is eager to extend in order to reduce the interest from other clubs.
For that purpose, it is believed that the Viola have already offered a two-year contract extension to the Italy international.
But as per the latest development, Chiesa is taking time to decide whether to extend the contract with the current club or push for a move elsewhere.
It is believed that league rivals Juventus and Inter Milan are following the development very closely and will make a move in the months to come.
Chiesa has been at the club since 2016 and has scored 16 goals in 107 league appearances.
