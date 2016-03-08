Fiorentina, Chiesa very close to signing a new contract

06 January at 13:30
Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa is close to renewing his contract with the club, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere Fiorentino via Calciomercato.com today.
 
The report details how the 22-year-old Italian, who is wanted by Inter and Juventus, has been negotiating with the Viola for a new contract. His current deal expires in 2022. The player’s father Enrico is willing to sign a new contract without a release clause attached, suggesting a deal is close now.

Apollo Heyes

Comments

