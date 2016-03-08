Fiorentina, close to an agreement with former Juventus defender
30 August at 15:00According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, Fiorentina are only a step away from reaching an agreement with former Juventus and Lazio defender Martín Cáceres. The 32-year-old Uruguayan is currently a free agent after his contract with Lazio expired earlier in the summer, with the defender just coming off a 5-month loan spell with Juventus. Fiorentina will work quickly to close the deal with the player before the closure of the transfer market on Monday.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments