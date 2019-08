Fiorentina, close to an agreement with former Juventus defender

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com , Fiorentina are only a step away from reaching an agreement with former Juventus and Lazio defender Martín Cáceres. The 32-year-old Uruguayan is currently a free agent after his contract with Lazio expired earlier in the summer, with the defender just coming off a 5-month loan spell with Juventus. Fiorentina will work quickly to close the deal with the player before the closure of the transfer market on Monday.Apollo Heyes