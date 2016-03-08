Fiorentina close to completing loan deal for Chelsea midfielder
30 June at 15:15Fiorentina will meet on Monday to start the new season and can only count on David Hancko as a purchase thus far. For this reason, general director Pantaleo Corvino and sporting director Carlos Freitas are at work: various tracks have vanished in the last month and a half, but now the candidacy of Mario Pasalic has developed.
A move to Fiorentina for Croatian would be his second experience in the Italian championship, after going to Milan on loan in the 2016-17 season (twenty-seven appearances and five goals).
THE OPERATION - Chelsea, owner of Palasic, who bought him from Hajduk Split for three million euros, renewed his contract last summer until 2021. The deal with Fiorentina would be another loan but with a right of redemption this time.
Palasic has completed loan stints at Elche, Monaca, Milan, and most recently Spartak Moscow. The German-born Croatian has yet to appear for Chelsea.
