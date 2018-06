Fiorentina will meet on Monday to start the new season and can only count on David Hancko as a purchase thus far. For this reason, general director Pantaleo Corvino and sporting director Carlos Freitas are at work: various tracks have vanished in the last month and a half, but now the candidacy of Mario Pasalic has developed.A move to Fiorentina for Croatian would be his second experience in the Italian championship, after going to Milan on loan in the 2016-17 season (twenty-seven appearances and five goals).THE OPERATION - Chelsea, owner of Palasic, who bought him from Hajduk Split for three million euros, renewed his contract last summer until 2021. The deal with Fiorentina would be another loan but with a right of redemption this time.Palasic has completed loan stints at Elche, Monaca, Milan, and most recently Spartak Moscow. The German-born Croatian has yet to appear for Chelsea. Click here for more transfer hews