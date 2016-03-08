Fiorentina close to reaching agreement with Wolves for Cutrone: the offer
07 January at 13:40Fiorentina are close to securing a deal for Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone, according to a report from Italian newspaper La Nazione via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Florence based club are keen to sign the 22-year-old Italian forward, who only joined Wolves from AC Milan in the summer. The offer is expected to be a loan deal until June with an obligation to buy attached worth around €15 million. The Premier League side may look to raise the figure to €17 million, but the Viola have a plan.
Fiorentina won’t finalise the deal until the sale of Pedro, the report continues, and have also made it clear that they are also looking at other forwards. Today or tomorrow, however, the two parties will get in contact again to try and close out the deal.
Cutrone has struggled in England this season, scoring only three goals and providing four assists in 24 games.
Apollo Heyes
