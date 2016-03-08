Fiorentina, club meets with agent of Brescia starlet Tonali
29 August at 12:45According to Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com, Fiorentina have met with Roberto La Florio, agent of Brescia’s teenage starlet Sandro Tonali. La Viola President Rocco Commisso is keen to bring Tonali to Florence, but so far Brescia President Massimo Cellino has not made any deal with the club. The 19-year-old came through the academy at Brescia and is often compared to a former player of the club and eventual World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo.
Tonali played almost 3000 minutes last season in Serie B with Brescia, helping them to a first-place finish and automatic promotion to the topflight. The midfielder’s contract expires with the Lombard club in 2021 and has been the recipient of much praise for his vision and passing abilities, hence the comparison to Andrea Pirlo. Fiorentina will have to work very quickly to iron out a deal and convince President Cellino, with the transfer window closing next Monday.
Apollo Heyes
