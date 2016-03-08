Fiorentina, Commisso: 'I have always overachieved. Chiesa? I want him to stay'

commisso, fiorentina, abbracciato, folla, 2019
15 June at 20:25
New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso spoke to ESPN, here is what he had to say on his new team's goals:

'I am Italian and I am born in Italy. It's rare to see an immigrant return to his home country to invest large amounts of money. Milan? We looked at this possibility but you all know what then happened with Mr. Li. I also had the opportunity to acquire Roma and shares into Juve in the past but it didn't work. Fiorentina? It just felt right and we closed a deal very quickly indeed. I always liked to overachieve, this is my goal here at Fiorentina. FFP? We have to watch out for this and comply by the UEFA rules. Chiesa? I want to keep him surely. I don't want him to become another Baggio. Goal? Well I'll tell you this, I won't do like Mr. Li did at Milan even if I am here to learn...'. More to come on the matter...

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.