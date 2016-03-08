Fiorentina, Commisso: 'I have always overachieved. Chiesa? I want him to stay'

New Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso spoke to ESPN, here is what he had to say on his new team's goals:



'I am Italian and I am born in Italy. It's rare to see an immigrant return to his home country to invest large amounts of money. Milan? We looked at this possibility but you all know what then happened with Mr. Li. I also had the opportunity to acquire Roma and shares into Juve in the past but it didn't work. Fiorentina? It just felt right and we closed a deal very quickly indeed. I always liked to overachieve, this is my goal here at Fiorentina. FFP? We have to watch out for this and comply by the UEFA rules. Chiesa? I want to keep him surely. I don't want him to become another Baggio. Goal? Well I'll tell you this, I won't do like Mr. Li did at Milan even if I am here to learn...'. More to come on the matter...