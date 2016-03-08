Fiorentina, Commisso: 'Am I thinking about Ibrahimovic? Well...'
04 December at 15:45Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso discussed free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic in an interview with Tutti Convocati on Italian radio station Radio 24 via Calciomercato.com today.
“Am I thinking of Ibrahimovic? No, I'm not thinking about him, it’s already me who is old.”
The 38-year-old Swedish striker has confirmed today that he is ready to return to Italy next year, after his contract expires with MLS side LA Galaxy at the end of December. Rumours suggest that the player will be heading to AC Milan, although there are multiple clubs interested in him, such as Bologna.
Apollo Heyes
