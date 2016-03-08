Fiorentina, Commisso denies Chiesa-Juve links; Barone explains the meeting

"Chiesa? I want everyone to have fun because there is so much work to do. We must move forward with the training camp. If he will stay? The intention is to keep him, I have said this before and I can say it again," Commisso stated.

Juventus have been heavily linked with the player in recent weeks, eager to sign the youngster if the opportunity arises. However, Barone also made it clear that he will stay.

"The meeting with Chiesa? We talked about today, the fact that he is the first player called to present the jersey (which they showed off today, editor's note). With Federico Chiesa, there is no problem. He is a Fiorentina player and will stay here. Now let's stop this story about Juve," Barone added. ​