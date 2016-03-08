Fiorentina, Commisso: 'If I could I'd build the new stadium tomorrow'
14 October at 21:30Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today discussing his intentions with the club, their young star Federico Chiesa and his hopes for a new Fiorentina stadium.
“From Florence came good news about the stadium on Columbus Day, very nice. The intention is to build a new stadium within the boundaries of the municipality of Florence. Investments must be made immediately; Italy needs them and I'm here for this. On 25 October I will be in Florence. Chiesa? They told me that my guy is fine.”
The Italian American businessman spoke of his dreams for a new stadium in more detail as well as their big-name summer signing Franck Ribery.
“Time for the new stadium? If it was up to me, I would do it tomorrow. The intentions, the will and the money are there. We can do it in a maximum number of four years. It's important for Italy to let those who want to do so invest, politics must pave the way to make our country more beautiful. Ribery? I enjoy him, he's a great guy with a beautiful family. Objective? We think day after day, feet on the ground and head to Brescia. Champions League? But let's forget that. The destiny was for me to go back to Florence and the Florentines accepted me 100%, I thank them, and I love them. I will do everything I can to help Florence and Fiorentina.”
The Mediacom CEO took over the Tuscan club earlier this year after purchasing it from the previous owners, the Della Valle family, in a deal estimated in the region of €130 to €180 million.
