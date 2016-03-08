Fiorentina, Commisso: 'VAR needs to be used more and in better ways'
31 October at 22:30Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso spoke at Sportweek Talk via Calciomercato.com today, discussing racism in Italian football and the new stadium.
"I thank the 1500 fans who came to watch us play away. I was afraid we'd never win when I'm at the stadium, but we did and I'm happy because things are going well. Racism? I was also an immigrant in New York and having suffered some discrimination myself, I cannot accept that this is done by my fans. The stadium? The intention is to do it as soon as possible, if I do not let me do fast, I do not want to do it, I cannot wait 7-8 years. Italian football? Beautiful, 99% though. There are still things to fix, and I want to contribute. Definitely in the infrastructure, but also with VAR. It should be used more and better, perhaps giving the possibility of a call from the teams. You can't criticize the intentionality of the referee; you have to remove this thing from our football.”
69-year-old Italian American Rocco Commisso purchased the Florence based club from the Della Valle family earlier this year in a deal worth around €150 million. So far, he is working on the club’s infrastructure by investing in their training facilities and looking to build a new stadium for the club to replace the aging Stadio Artemio Franchi.
Apollo Heyes
