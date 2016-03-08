Fiorentina: Commisso 'welcomes' Montella in Times Square
14 June at 23:36Fiorentina's new owner Rocco Commisso has confirmed that Vincenzo Montella will remain in charge of the team for the next season. The Italian American met Montella in New York today and after the official announcement posted in the club's official website Commisso 'welcomed' Montella in New York with a special message in Times Square that was shown live on Sky Italia.
"I want to welcome Vincenzo here in New York, my home", Commisso said.
Fiorentina fans are now excited to see which players their new owner will be able to attract and sign and expect him to convince Federico Chiesa to stay at the club.
Watch the pictures in our gallery
Go to comments