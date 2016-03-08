...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Fiorentina: Commisso 'welcomes' Montella in Times Square

commisso, fiorentina, abbracciato, folla, 2019
14 June at 23:36
Fiorentina's new owner Rocco Commisso has confirmed that Vincenzo Montella will remain in charge of the team for the next season. The Italian American met Montella in New York today and after the official announcement posted in the club's official website Commisso 'welcomed' Montella in New York with a special message in Times Square that was shown live on Sky Italia.

"I want to welcome Vincenzo here in New York, my home", Commisso said.

Fiorentina fans are now excited to see which players their new owner will be able to attract and sign and expect him to convince Federico Chiesa to stay at the club.

Watch the pictures in our gallery

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.