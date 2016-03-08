Fiorentina, Commisso: "What a great game my boys"

Rocco Commisso's words at the end of the match between Viola and Napoli were nice to say the least. His ragazzi defeated the home side by two goals to nil to keep the positive vibes flowing since replacing coach Vincenzo Montella



The President was heard saying (via calciomercato).



"What a great game my boys. I was traveling and I heard the whole game on the radio. This is the Fiorentina I want. After the good match against Atalanta, also today we made a good performance putting everything we had on the field. We were compact, spirited, we fought on all balls. Congratulations to the boys and to Mister Iachini who is doing a great job. Thanks also to our fans who support us. always from the first to the last minute ".



For more news visit our homepage

Anthony Privetera