"ACF Fiorentina announces that it has acquired, temporarily, with a right of redemption, the rights to the sports performances of the player Edimilson Fernandes Ribeiro from West Ham United," the statement read.

The Swiss International joined West Ham just two years ago in a €7m deal, but failed to prove himself in the Premier League.

Through its official channels, Fiorentina communicated that they have signed West Ham midfielder Edimilson Fernandes.