Fiorentina, concrete interest in former Inter’s winger
14 December at 12:00Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are interested in making a move for French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco’s winger Keita Baldé, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Viola have been in the market to sign players who can bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign and as per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy have identified Baldé as a perfect fit and are looking to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer windows.
The 24-year-old has experience of playing in the Serie A as he spent a season-long loan at Inter Milan in the last campaign.
