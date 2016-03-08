Fiorentina confident of signing Wolves’ Cutrone in January
08 January at 11:45Italian Serie A giants Fiorentina are increasingly confident of signing English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Patrick Cutrone in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport-Stadio cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old has been struggling to adjust in the Premier League ever since making a move from Serie A giants AC Milan for a reported transfer fee of €18 million in the summer.
There have been reports of interest in Cutrone from the Viola who are eager to bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, Fiorentina’s hierarchy are increasingly confident of securing the deal for the Italy international in the ongoing transfer window.
It is believed that the player himself is eager to join the Italian club but there have been no agreement over the transfer fee of the former Milan striker. It is believed that the deal in the region of €15 to €20 million is very-much likely.
