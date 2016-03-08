Fiorentina contemplating an offer for De Rossi, Milan still the favourites



Fiorentina are ready to join the chase for Roma legend Daniele De Rossi according to Violanews.com. Inter and Sampdoria have already positioned themselves firmly in the hunt for the midfielder, but it is understood that Milan are the club in the driving seat at the moment for the former Italy international who dramatically left Roma earlier this month when they refused to offer him a new contract.



The midfielder is now said to be reflecting, and taking some time to think over his options, but it seems we will be seeing him again in Serie A next season, although we are yet to find out in which team’s colours we will see him.

