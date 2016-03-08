Fiorentina, the latest on the Cutrone operation

Patrick Cutrone has already said yes to Fiorentina, he awaits the call which means negotiations can conclude and the player can and will return to Italy.Commisso strongly wants the striker born 22 years ago in Como. But both have to deal with Wolverhampton which has placed economic conditions, at the moment, a bit far from the expectations of the Viola. There is still work to be done but the road is marked.The latest figures are as followed. Patrick respects Wolverhampton, aware of the strong economic effort made by the 'wolves' to snatch him from Milan. But at the same time, it paws and can't wait to take the first plane to Florence.He has failed to settle into life in England, and its a fair call to say that the striker is a little homesick, and is yearning for a return to the motherland.There is already an agreement for a 2.2 million euro contract per season until 2025, one year more than the current deadline.Fiorentina's offer to the British is divided as follows: 2 million euros for the 18-month loan with redemption obligation for another 15/16 million.Wolverhampton wants to fully repay the 21 million plus 4 bonus investment made just a few months ago or keep control over the player. The distance is still there and must be bridged, but optimism filters through the purple environments. The attacker pushes and Commisso wants to close, it is only a matter of time.Anthony Privetera