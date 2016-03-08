Fiorentina, deal agreed with former Bayern winger Ribery

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Franck Ribery is getting closer to joining Tuscan side Fiorentina. Daniele Pradè, Sporting Director of la Viola, has been working hard in recent days to acquire the player, and the talks between the player and the club yesterday seem to have paid dividends, with the 36-year-old making up his mind last night. The Frenchman will be given a two-year contract with a salary of €3.5m, with many performance related bonuses that can increase it, including any European qualification for Fiorentina.



Yesterday, an unexpected problem arose in connection with a tax issue that would force la Viola to pay millions more than expected, but President Commisso doesn’t consider this to be an insurmountable obstacle. Ribery also received two new offers yesterday: one from a Russian club and the other from MLS side LA Galaxy. Florence, however, is the preferred city for the player’s wife. Commisso could present his high profile signing on Friday, or when he returns to the Tuscan capital.



Apollo Heyes