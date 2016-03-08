Fiorentina decide to confirm Pioli after home defeat vs. Frosinone

Stefano Pioli won't be sacked by Fiorentina. The club had announced that the board members would have taken a decision on the future of the coach within 48 hours but a decision has been taken already.



Pantaleo Corvino, Mario Cognigni and Andrea Della Valle had a meeting in Milan today and Diego Della Valle also took part to it via Skype.



Tomorrow it will be decided if the team will go to a punishment retirement ahead of the Serie A clash against Bologna but Pioli has saved his job. At least until the end of the season.